TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/12/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Central, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5 p.m.
High school girls
Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State in GymQuarters Invitational at St. Charles, Mo., 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Clemson, 1:30 p.m., and Jacksonville, 4 p.m., at Jacksonville, Fla.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in Big Meet at Allendale, Mich.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
