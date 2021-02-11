 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/12/21
BASKETBALL

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springfield at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Central, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield, 7 p.m. 

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State in GymQuarters Invitational at St. Charles, Mo., 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Clemson, 1:30 p.m., and Jacksonville, 4 p.m., at Jacksonville, Fla.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in Big Meet at Allendale, Mich.

