 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/13/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/13/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 2 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Urbana, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 2:30 p.m.; University High at Olympia, 2:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Crossover at Aurora 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Clemson, 8:30 a.m., and Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m., at Jacksonville, Fla.

SWIMMING

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton.

High school boys

Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic in NCHS Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Danville at Urbana, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m.; Greenville at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:15 a.m.; Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular III, 9 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Can Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson win NL Rookie of the Year in 2021?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News