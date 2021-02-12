TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/13/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 2 p.m.; Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community at Urbana, 2:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Prairie Central at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods, 2:30 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 2:30 p.m.; University High at Olympia, 2:30 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Crossover at Aurora
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Clemson, 8:30 a.m., and Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m., at Jacksonville, Fla.
SWIMMING
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton
College women
Valparaiso at Illinois State; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton.
High school boys
Normal Community, Normal West, Central Catholic in NCHS Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bloomington, Danville at Urbana, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m.; Greenville at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:15 a.m.; Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular III, 9 a.m.