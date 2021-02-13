TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/14/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today