TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/14/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m. 

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

