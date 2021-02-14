 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/15/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

DeLand-Weldon at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Greenview at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.

 

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

