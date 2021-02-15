TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/16/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 6:30 p.m.; St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 6 p.m.
