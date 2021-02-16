 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/17/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/17/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at St. Louis, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College men

North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Land, 4 p.m., vs. Frontier Community, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top 10 Cardinals trades from Rick Hummel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News