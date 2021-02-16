TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/17/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Champaign Central at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at St. Louis, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College men
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Heartland at Lincoln Land, 4 p.m., vs. Frontier Community, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today