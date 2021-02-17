 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/18/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/18/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Illinois College at Peoria (2), 12:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal West at Champaign Centennial/Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Washington/Kewanee at University High, 6 p.m.

 

