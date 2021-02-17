TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/18/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Illinois College at Peoria (2), 12:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Normal West at Champaign Centennial/Danville, 4:30 p.m.; Washington/Kewanee at University High, 6 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
