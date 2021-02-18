 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/19/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/19/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 6:30 p.m.; Olympia at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at North Alabama, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Central Catholic at Pontiac, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

DePaul at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; UIS at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at DePauw

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State at EIU Friday Night

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Morton at Heartland, 6 p.m.

 

