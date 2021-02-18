TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/19/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington at Peoria Manual, 6:30 p.m.; Olympia at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Central Catholic at Pontiac, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
DePaul at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; UIS at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at DePauw
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State at EIU Friday Night
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Morton at Heartland, 6 p.m.
