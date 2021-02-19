 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/20/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/20/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 1:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Peoria Central at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

High school girls

Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 1 p.m.; Pontiac at University High, 1 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Central, 4:15 p.m. 

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Invite 

SWIMMING

High school boys

Springfield at University High, 2 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 2:45 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Webster, noon; IWU at Principia, 3 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Dayton

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central Multi

 

