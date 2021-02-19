TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/20/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
High school boys
Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 1:30 p.m.; Danville at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.; Peoria Central at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
High school girls
Champaign Centennial at Normal West, 1 p.m.; Pontiac at University High, 1 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 2:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Central, 4:15 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in IWU Invite
SWIMMING
High school boys
Springfield at University High, 2 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Centennial, 2:45 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Webster, noon; IWU at Principia, 3 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Dayton
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central Multi
