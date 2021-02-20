TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/21/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Belmont (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Strutter Gus Invitational at Statesboro, Ga.
GYMNASTICS
College
Iowa State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Bellarmine at Illinois State, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland, 11 a.m.
College men
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
