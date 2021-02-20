 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/21/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/21/21

TODAY'S EVENTS 

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Belmont (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Strutter Gus Invitational at Statesboro, Ga.

GYMNASTICS

College

Iowa State at Illinois State, 1 p.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Bellarmine at Illinois State, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; Heartland at Parkland, 11 a.m.

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

 

