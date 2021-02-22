TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/23/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at SIU Edwardsville (2), 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington at Urbana, 6:30 p.m.; Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Greenview, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian.
High school girls
Normal Community at Peoria High, 6 p.m.; Urbana at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Border Olympics at Laredo, Texas
SWIMMING
High school boys
Peoria High/Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Urbana at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at University High, 6 p.m.
