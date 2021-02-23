 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/24/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/24/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school girls

Central Catholic at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Tennessee at Tennessee Invitational, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Wheaton

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Fontbonne at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

John Wood at Heartland, 6 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News