TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/25/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois Wesleyan at Greenville, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Peoria Christian, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. UT Martin at Tennessee Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Wheaton

High school boys

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

 

