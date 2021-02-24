TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/25/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Greenville, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois State at Bradley, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at Peoria Christian, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. UT Martin at Tennessee Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Wheaton
High school boys
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
