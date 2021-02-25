TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/26/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Greenville at Edwardsville (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois State at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 8 p.m.
High school boys
Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.; Normal West at Danville, 6:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State, Centenary at Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. UT Martin, 11:30 a.m., and Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m., at Tennessee Invitational; Heartland vs. Waubonsee at Peoria (2), 9:45 a.m.