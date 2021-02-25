 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/26/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/26/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Greenville at Edwardsville (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois State at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 8 p.m. 

High school boys

Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.; Normal West at Danville, 6:30 p.m.; St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State, Centenary at Southeast Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. UT Martin, 11:30 a.m., and Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m., at Tennessee Invitational; Heartland vs. Waubonsee at Peoria (2), 9:45 a.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Wheaton

TENNIS

College men

Illinois College at Illinois Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rick Hummel talks about Flaherty being opening day starter for the Cardinals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News