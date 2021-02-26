TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/27/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.; Heartland at Wabash Valley, noon
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 2 p.m.; Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m.
College women
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
High school boys
Streator at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Prairie Central at Normal Community, 1 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst Invitational
FOOTBALL
College
South Dakota at Illinois State, noon
LACROSSE
College men
DePauw at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Evansville, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Central Michigan at Tennessee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
College
Illinois State at Northern Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Wheaton
High school boys
Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 11 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at UIC
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Cedar Falls, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular IV at Shirk Center
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.