TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/27/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/27/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois State at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.; Heartland at Wabash Valley, noon

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 2 p.m.; Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 5 p.m. 

College women

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Streator at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.; Prairie Central at Normal Community, 1 p.m.; Normal West at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Springfield Lanphier at University High, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 11 a.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst Invitational

FOOTBALL

College

South Dakota at Illinois State, noon

LACROSSE

College men

DePauw at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m. 

SOCCER 

College women

Illinois State at Evansville, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Central Michigan at Tennessee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois State at Northern Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Wheaton

High school boys

Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 11 a.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at UIC

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Cedar Falls, Iowa; Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular IV at Shirk Center

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.

 

