TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/28/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/28/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Illinois State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Drake

College women

Illinois State at Chicago State, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois State in MVC Indoor Championships at Cedar Falls, Iowa

 

