TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/5/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 4 p.m. 

High school boys

University High at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Judah Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

High school girls

University High at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

College

Illinois Wesleyan, Carroll at Carthage

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 1 p.m.

