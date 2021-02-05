 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/6/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/6/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College men

Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; North Central at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 4 p.m. 

High school boys

Normal Community at Moline; 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Rock Island at Moline, 11:30 a.m.; Normal Community at Rock Island, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Moline, 5 p.m.; Bloomington at University High, 5 p.m.

High school girls

Moline at Normal Community, 3:30 p.m.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central Invitational

High school girls

Geneseo at Bloomington, 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Illinois State in Lipscomb Winter Classic at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State vs. Illinois in Tinervin Cup at Placida, Fla.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Southeast Missouri at Illinois State, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal Community at Bloomington, 10 a.m.; Urbana, Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at University High, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Western Michigan, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular II at Shirk Center, 9 a.m.

