TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/9/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Mid-American Stroke Play Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
SWIMMING
High school boys
University High at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
