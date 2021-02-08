 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/9/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 2/9/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Decatur MacArthur at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pontiac, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at Danville, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Mid-American Stroke Play Challenge at Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SWIMMING

High school boys

University High at Bloomington, 4 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More snowfall on the way for Midwest, Northeast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News