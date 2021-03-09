 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/10/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Knoxville at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament at NCHS: Bloomington vs. Peoria High, 6 p.m.; Normal West vs. Champaign Centennial, 8 p.m.

High school girls

Big 12 Tournament: Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m. 

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State, Tennessee State at Southern Mississippi

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.

College women

Heartland at Carl Sandburg, 6 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.

