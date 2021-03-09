TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/10/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Knoxville at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament at NCHS: Bloomington vs. Peoria High, 6 p.m.; Normal West vs. Champaign Centennial, 8 p.m.
High school girls
Big 12 Tournament: Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State at Drake, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State, Tennessee State at Southern Mississippi
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 7 p.m.
College women
Heartland at Carl Sandburg, 6 p.m.; Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
