 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/11/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/11/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Big 12 Tournament at Normal Community: Champaign Centennial or Normal West vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Danville or Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria High or Bloomington vs. Peoria Richwoods, 8 p.m.; Cornerstone at Greenview, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament at Normal West: Danville vs. Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington or Peoria Manual vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Lady Thunderbird Invitational at St. George, Utah

SOCCER

High school boys

Bloomington at Pekin, 4:15 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Urbana, 6:!5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Heartland at Kankakee (2), 9:30 a.m. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News