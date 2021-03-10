TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/11/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Big 12 Tournament at Normal Community: Champaign Centennial or Normal West vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Danville or Urbana, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria High or Bloomington vs. Peoria Richwoods, 8 p.m.; Cornerstone at Greenview, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Big 12 Tournament at Normal West: Danville vs. Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington or Peoria Manual vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Lady Thunderbird Invitational at St. George, Utah
SOCCER
High school boys
Bloomington at Pekin, 4:15 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Urbana, 6:!5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College women
Heartland at Kankakee (2), 9:30 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.