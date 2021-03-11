TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/12/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Missouri at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Heartland at Dyersburg State, Tenn. (2), noon
BASKETBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton in CCIW Tournament championship game, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois State vs. Loyola in MVC Tournament at Moline, 8 p.m.
High school boys
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Tournament; Jacksonville at University High in Central State Eight Tournament, 6 p.m.
High school girls
Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Tournament; University High at Chatham Glenwood in Central State Eight Tournament, 6 p.m.; Peru St. Bede at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State in Lady Thunderbird Invitational at St. George, Utah
SOCCER
High school boys
Normal West at Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. Dayton, 9 a.m., and SIU Edwardsville, noon, in Middle Tennessee Invitational; Heartland at Triton (2), 9:30 a.m.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Tennessee-Chattanooga