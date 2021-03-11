 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/12/21
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

College

Missouri at Illinois State, 6 p.m.; Heartland at Dyersburg State, Tenn. (2), noon

BASKETBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton in CCIW Tournament championship game, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois State vs. Loyola in MVC Tournament at Moline, 8 p.m.

High school boys

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Tournament; Jacksonville at University High in Central State Eight Tournament, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Bloomington, Normal Community, Normal West in Big 12 Tournament; University High at Chatham Glenwood in Central State Eight Tournament, 6 p.m.; Peru St. Bede at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State in Lady Thunderbird Invitational at St. George, Utah

SOCCER

High school boys

Normal West at Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Dayton, 9 a.m., and SIU Edwardsville, noon, in Middle Tennessee Invitational; Heartland at Triton (2), 9:30 a.m. 

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Tennessee-Chattanooga

