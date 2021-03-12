 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/13/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/13/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Missouri at Illinois State (2), 3:30 p.m.; Wartburg at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Heartland vs. Southeastern Iowa at Millington, Tenn.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State in MVC Tournament at Moline, 4 p.m.

High school boys

Lincoln at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Normal Community in Big 12 Tournament at BHS, 4 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Tournament; Cornerstone Christian at Midland, 2:30 p.m.

High school girls

Central Catholic at Mahomet-Seymour, 12:30 p.m.; Normal Community in Big 12 Tournament at BHS, 2 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Tournament.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Racine, Wis.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

UW-River Falls at Illinois Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Indiana State at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at Normal Community, 10:30 a.m.; Metamora at University High, 11:30 a.m.; Bloomington at Washington, 3 p.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 4 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. SIU Edwardsville, 3 p.m.; and Cleveland State, 5:30 p.m., in Middle Tennessee Invitational 

SWIMMING

High school boys

Intercity Meet at Normal West, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Transylvania at Illinois Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m.

College women

Transylvania at Illinois Wesleyan, 10:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 3 p.m.

College women

Heartland in MWAC Tournament at Quincy

