TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/14/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Missouri at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Wartburg at Illinois Wesleyan, noon

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Rhodes

College women

Transylvania at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m. 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Middle Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., in Middle Tennessee Invitational 

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at UAB

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

