TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/14/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Missouri at Illinois State, 1 p.m.; Wartburg at Illinois Wesleyan, noon
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Rhodes
College women
Transylvania at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Middle Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., in Middle Tennessee Invitational
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at UAB
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today