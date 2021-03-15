 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/16/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Louisiana Classics Invitational

SOCCER

High school boys

Monticello at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.; Roanoke-Benson at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Kirkwood at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Manual at Bloomington, 6 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Greenview, 7 p.m.

