TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/17/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/17/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Blackhawk at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 6 p.m.

High school

University High at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

