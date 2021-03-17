TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/18/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
SOCCER
High school boys
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.; Olympia at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Rock Valley at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland at Sauk Valley, 6 p.m.
High school
IVC at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.
