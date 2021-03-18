 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/19/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/19/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at East Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Tulane in WNIT at Collierville, Tenn., 8 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school

Normal West vs. Normal Community at Hancock Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Quincy Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State in MIC Conference Championship at Redbird Arena, 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

College men

Southwestern at Illinois Wesleyan 

SOCCER

High school boys

Judah Christian at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Monmouth-Roseville at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

St. Louis Community College at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State, Evansville at Southern Illinois

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Calvary Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News