TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/19/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at East Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. Tulane in WNIT at Collierville, Tenn., 8 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Normal West vs. Normal Community at Hancock Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Monticello, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Quincy Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State in MIC Conference Championship at Redbird Arena, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Southwestern at Illinois Wesleyan
SOCCER
High school boys
Judah Christian at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Monmouth-Roseville at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
St. Louis Community College at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State, Evansville at Southern Illinois
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Calvary Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 5 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.