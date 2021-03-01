 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/2/2021
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/2/2021

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Lake Land at Heartland, 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Central Catholic at Rantoul, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6 p.m.

High school girls

Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March arrives with more snow in the forecast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News