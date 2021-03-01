TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/2/2021

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Lake Land at Heartland, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys
Central Catholic at Rantoul, 7 p.m.; University High at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6 p.m.
High school girls
Rantoul at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College women
Aurora at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
