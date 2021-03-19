 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/20/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/20/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Illinois State at East Carolina, 3 p.m.; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. Ole Miss or Samford in WNIT at Memphis, Tenn.

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Racine, Wis.

FOOTBALL

College

Western Illinois at Illinois State, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz.

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational; Heartland at RLC Spring Invitational at Rend Lake Golf Resort

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Hamline, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Central Catholic at University High, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton, 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Indiana State (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Anderson, 9 a.m., and Wartburg, 4 p.m., at Lexington, Ky.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at Marquette

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 4 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Waubonsee Valley, 11 a.m., and at McHenry, 6 p.m.

High school

Central Catholic at University High, noon; Lincoln at Bloomington, noon; Normal West at Morton, noon; Normal Community at Washington, 1 p.m.; Lincoln at University High, 4 p.m.

