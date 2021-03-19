TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/20/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan (2), noon; Illinois State at East Carolina, 3 p.m.; Heartland at Lincoln Land (2), 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. Ole Miss or Samford in WNIT at Memphis, Tenn.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Championship at Racine, Wis.
FOOTBALL
College
Western Illinois at Illinois State, 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz.
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational; Heartland at RLC Spring Invitational at Rend Lake Golf Resort
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Hamline, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Central Catholic at University High, 10 a.m.; Normal Community at Morton, 11:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Bloomington, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Indiana State (2), 11 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Anderson, 9 a.m., and Wartburg, 4 p.m., at Lexington, Ky.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at Marquette
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Waubonsee Valley, 11 a.m., and at McHenry, 6 p.m.
High school
Central Catholic at University High, noon; Lincoln at Bloomington, noon; Normal West at Morton, noon; Normal Community at Washington, 1 p.m.; Lincoln at University High, 4 p.m.