TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/21/20
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/21/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at East Carolina, 10:30 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College women

Illinois State at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz.

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational; Heartland at RLC Spring Invitational at Rend Lake Golf Resort

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Augsburg, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Illinois State vs. Loyola at Rockford, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Indiana State, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Washington (Mo.), 11 a.m., and Transylvania, 1:30 p.m., at Lexington, Ky.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll 

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Evansville at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

