TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/21/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at East Carolina, 10:30 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.; Lincoln Land at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
College women
Illinois State at Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz.
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Jekyll Island Invitational; Heartland at RLC Spring Invitational at Rend Lake Golf Resort
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augsburg, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Illinois State vs. Loyola at Rockford, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State at Indiana State, 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Washington (Mo.), 11 a.m., and Transylvania, 1:30 p.m., at Lexington, Ky.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Evansville at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.