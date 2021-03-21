TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/22/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State vs. UT Martin in WNIT at Collierville, Tenn., 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Cornerstone Christian at Bloomington, 1 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.; United Township at Normal West, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Kankakee (2), 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Evansville at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
High school
Bloomington at Moline, noon
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
