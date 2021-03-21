 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/22/20
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/22/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State vs. UT Martin in WNIT at Collierville, Tenn., 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Cornerstone Christian at Bloomington, 1 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.; United Township at Normal West, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Kankakee (2), 3 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Evansville at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Moline, noon

