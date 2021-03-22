TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/23/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
