TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/23/20
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Manual, 6 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Peoria Notre Dame at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Champaign Central, 7 p.m.

