TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/24/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Aurora, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
University High at Dunlap, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Northern Illinois at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Heartland at ICC (2), 3p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 6 p.m.
