TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/25/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
SOCCER
College women
Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
High school boys
St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Heartland at Lincoln Trail, 6 p.m.
High school
Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
