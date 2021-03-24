 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/25/20
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/25/20

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

SOCCER

College women

Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

High school boys

St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at East Peoria, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Bloomington at Urbana, 6 p.m.  

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Heartland at Lincoln Trail, 6 p.m.

High school

Danville at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Pontiac at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News