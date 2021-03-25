TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/26/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Arkansas State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; ICC at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school
Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Waubonsee (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men
Illinois State at Ole Miss Classic at Oxford, Miss., Billiken Invitational at St. Louis.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
