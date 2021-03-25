 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/26/20
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Arkansas State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; ICC at Heartland (2), 2 p.m.  

FOOTBALL

High school

Bloomington at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Springfield Southeast at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Olympia, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

St. Thomas More at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Waubonsee (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men

Illinois State at Ole Miss Classic at Oxford, Miss., Billiken Invitational at St. Louis.

 

