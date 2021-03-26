 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/27/20
agate

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton (2), 1 p.m.; Arkansas State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; Heartland at ICC (2), 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.  

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan vs. Southern Virginia at Columbus, Ohio

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

Central Catholic at Roanoke-Benson, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Limestone, noon; University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Loyola at Illinois State (2), noon; Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State vs. Little Rock (virtual meet), 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois State at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

College women

Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Bradley, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Parkland and Rend Lake at Champaign, 3 p.m.

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 2 p.m.

High school

Bloomington at Pekin Quad, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Washington at University High, noon.

