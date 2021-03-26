TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/27/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton (2), 1 p.m.; Arkansas State at Illinois State, 5 p.m.; Heartland at ICC (2), 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan vs. Southern Virginia at Columbus, Ohio
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Carroll, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
Central Catholic at Roanoke-Benson, 10 a.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Limestone, noon; University High at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Loyola at Illinois State (2), noon; Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.
SWIMMING
College women
Illinois State vs. Little Rock (virtual meet), 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois State at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
College women
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; Illinois State at Bradley, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Parkland and Rend Lake at Champaign, 3 p.m.
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, 2 p.m.
High school
Bloomington at Pekin Quad, 9 a.m.; Normal West at Central Catholic, 11 a.m.; Washington at University High, noon.