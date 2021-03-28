TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/29/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.
College women
Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at Kirkwood, Mo.
SOCCER
High school boys
Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 6 p.m.; University High at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Prairie Central at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
