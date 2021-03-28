 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/29/20
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/29/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala. 

College women

Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at Kirkwood, Mo.

SOCCER

High school boys

Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Pekin at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Dunlap, 6 p.m.; University High at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Prairie Central at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.; Urbana Uni-High at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

