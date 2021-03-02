TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/3/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Muskegon at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College men, women
Missouri Valley Conference Championships at Evansville, Ind.
LACROSSE
College men
Milwaukee Engineering at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College women
Spoon River at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today