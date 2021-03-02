 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/3/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/3/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Muskegon at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men, women

Missouri Valley Conference Championships at Evansville, Ind.

LACROSSE

College men

Milwaukee Engineering at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College women

Spoon River at Heartland, 6 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, 7 p.m. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News