TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/30/20

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Eastern Illinois, 5 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.; Heartland in The Den Challenge at The Den at Fox Creek.
College women
Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at Kirkwood, Mo.
SOCCER
High school boys
Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Madison at Heartland (2), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Normal Community at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Greenview at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.