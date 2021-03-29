 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/30/20
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/30/20

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Eastern Illinois, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State in Craft Farms Intercollegiate at Gulf Shores, Ala.; Heartland in The Den Challenge at The Den at Fox Creek. 

College women

Illinois State in Diane Daugherty Invitational at Kirkwood, Mo.

SOCCER

High school boys

Chatham Glenwood at University High, 4:30 p.m.; Rantoul at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.; Bloomington at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Madison at Heartland (2), 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Normal Community at Urbana, 6 p.m.; Greenview at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Danville at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Chatham Glenwood at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.; Normal West at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Judah Christian, 7 p.m.

