TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/31/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
High school
IVC at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Heartland in The Den Challenge at The Den at Fox Creek.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois Wesleyan at Monmouth (2), 3 p.m.; John Wood at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
High school
Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Bloomington, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
