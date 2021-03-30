 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/31/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/31/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

High school

IVC at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Heartland in The Den Challenge at The Den at Fox Creek. 

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois Wesleyan at Monmouth (2), 3 p.m.; John Wood at Heartland (2), 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Loras at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

High school

Peoria Manual at Normal Community, 6 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Metamora at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News