TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/5/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College women

Illinois State at Loyola, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Central Catholic at IVC, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls

Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m. 

GYMNASTICS

College women

Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women

Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Kentucky, 9:30 a.m., and Florida International, noon, at Boca Raton, Fla.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Austin Peay, 10 a.m.

