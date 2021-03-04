TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/5/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women
Illinois State at Loyola, 3 p.m.
High school boys
Central Catholic at IVC, 7 p.m.; Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Peoria Manual at Normal West, 7:30 p.m.; University High at Decatur Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal Community, 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls
Peoria Notre Dame at Bloomington, 7 p.m.; Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 7 p.m.; Normal Community at Champaign Central, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
College women
Illinois State at Northern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women
Missouri State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Kentucky, 9:30 a.m., and Florida International, noon, at Boca Raton, Fla.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Austin Peay, 10 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.