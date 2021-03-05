TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/6/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon
BASKETBALL
College men
North Park at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 2 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Park in CCIW Tournament, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Loyola, 3 p.m.
High school boys
Lincoln at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 1:30 p.m.; Prairie Central at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Greenview, 11:30 a.m.
High school girls
Bloomington at University High, 2:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m.
BOWLING
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at North Central Invitational
FOOTBALL
College
Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Dennison
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., and Florida International, 11:30 a.m., at Boca Raton, Fla.; Alma at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school boys
Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Cedarville, 2:30 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Cedarville, 12:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular V at Shirk Center, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, noon