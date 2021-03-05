 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/6/21
agate

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State (2), noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo. (2), noon

BASKETBALL

College men

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 2 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Park in CCIW Tournament, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at Loyola, 3 p.m.

High school boys

Lincoln at Normal West, 12:30 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 1:30 p.m.; Prairie Central at University High, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Greenview, 11:30 a.m.

High school girls

Bloomington at University High, 2:30 p.m.; Mahomet-Seymour at Normal Community, 2:30 p.m. 

BOWLING

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central Invitational

FOOTBALL

College

Illinois State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Dennison

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., and Florida International, 11:30 a.m., at Boca Raton, Fla.; Alma at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school boys

Normal Community at Champaign Centennial, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Cedarville, 2:30 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Cedarville, 12:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Illinois Wesleyan in Titan Triangular V at Shirk Center, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Loras, noon

College women

Illinois Central College at Heartland, 11 a.m.; Southwestern Illinois College at Heartland, 4 p.m.

