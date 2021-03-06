TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/7/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo., noon
GYMNASTICS
College women
Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Lindenwood at Illinois State
LACROSSE
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Wittenberg
SOFTBALL
College
Illinois State vs. Coastal Carolina at Boca Raton, Fla., 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Fontbonne, noon, and Central, 4 p.m., at Chesterfield, Mo.
TENNIS
College women
Illinois State at Lipscomb, 11 a.m.
