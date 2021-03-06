 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/7/21
BASEBALL

College

Illinois State at Southeast Missouri State, 1 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Washington, Mo., noon

GYMNASTICS

College women

Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Lindenwood at Illinois State

LACROSSE

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wittenberg

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State vs. Coastal Carolina at Boca Raton, Fla., 10 a.m.; Illinois Wesleyan vs. Fontbonne, noon, and Central, 4 p.m., at Chesterfield, Mo.

TENNIS

College women

Illinois State at Lipscomb, 11 a.m.

