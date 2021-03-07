 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/8/21
TODAY'S EVENTS

BASKETBALL

High school boys

Normal West at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Central State Eight Tournament: Decatur Eisenhower at University High, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Peoria Richwoods, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Illinois State at Florida Atlantic, 10 a.m.; Heartland at Waubonsee (2), 9:30 a.m. 

