TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/9/21
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/9/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Western Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men

Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin in CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.

High school boys

Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield in Central State Eight Tournament

High school girls

University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Central State Eight Tournament

SOCCER

High school boys

Jacksonville at University High, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 4 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.; 

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Highland (2), 9:30 a.m. 

