TODAY'S EVENTS: 3/9/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Western Illinois at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men
Elmhurst at Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin in CCIW Tournament, 7 p.m.
High school boys
Tolono Unity at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; University High at Springfield in Central State Eight Tournament
High school girls
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in Central State Eight Tournament
SOCCER
High school boys
Jacksonville at University High, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tolono Unity, 4 p.m.; Peoria High at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.; Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community, 6:15 p.m.; Champaign Centennial at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.;
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Highland (2), 9:30 a.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
