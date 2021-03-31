 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/1/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/1/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

LACROSSE

College men

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.; Washington at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 6:30 p.m.  

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Lincoln College (2), 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.

High school

Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Rock Island at Normal West, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News