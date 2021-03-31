TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/1/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
LACROSSE
College men
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys
University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.; Washington at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Normal West at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Heartland at Lincoln College (2), 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Redbird Arena.
High school
Arthur Christian at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at DeLand-Weldon, 6:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at University High, 7 p.m.; Rock Island at Normal West, 7 p.m.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
