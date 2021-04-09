 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/10/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/10/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Indiana State at Illinois State, 3 p.m.; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (2), 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

North Park at Illinois Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational; Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana Invitational

College women

Illinois State in Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club; Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course. 

LACROSSSE

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at North Central, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College men

Parkland at Heartland, 8 p.m.

College women

Parkland at Heartland, 6 p.m.

High school boys

Normal Community at Moline, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State (2), 3 p.m.; Wheaton at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan at Wheaton, noon; Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school 

University High at Dunlap, noon; Normal West at Lincoln, 4 p.m.; Lexington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Normal Community vs. Ottawa, Moline at Moline

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News