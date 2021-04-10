TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/11/21

TODAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
College
Indiana State at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, noon; Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.
GOLF
College men
Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.
College women
Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course.
SOCCER
College women
MVC Tournament: Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Missouri State at Illinois State, 11 a.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College men
Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.
College women
Drake at Illinois State, 10 a.m.
