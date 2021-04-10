 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/11/21
0 comments
agate

TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/11/21

{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College 

Indiana State at Illinois State, noon; Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, noon; Lewis & Clark at Heartland (2), 1 p.m.

GOLF

College men

Illinois State at Boilermaker Invitational.

College women

Illinois Wesleyan in Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course. 

SOCCER

College women

MVC Tournament: Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Missouri State at Illinois State, 11 a.m.; Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan (2), 1 p.m.; Heartland at Lewis & Clark (2), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College men

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

College women

Drake at Illinois State, 10 a.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News