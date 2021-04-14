 Skip to main content
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/15/21
TODAY'S EVENTS: 4/15/21

TODAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

College

Wabash Valley at Heartland, noon

High school

Normal Community at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4 p.m.; University High at Limestone, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Champaign Central at Normal West, 6 p.m.; Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.; University High in Central State Eight Tournament.

SOFTBALL

College

Heartland at Danville (2), 3 p.m.

High school

Chatham Glenwood at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

College women

Illinois State in MVC Championships at Carbondale

TENNIS

High school boys

Mount Zion at University High, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

High school girls

Normal West at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Bloomington at Normal Community, 7 p.m.; Rochester at University High, 7 p.m.; Urbana at Normal West, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Rantoul, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone Christian at Urbana Uni-High, 7 p.m.; DeLand-Weldon at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

